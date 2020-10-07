Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
News

The Internet Is Broken, and ISPs Are to Blame

Alex Cranz
 and Brian Kahn
Filed to:system reboot
system rebootpodcastInternet!ISPsCory Doctorow
Save
The System Reboot logo.
Illustration: Jim Cooke/Gizmodo

Welcome to the big day: The launch of System Reboot, Gizmodo’s new podcast on how to repair a broken world.

Advertisement

There’s no better place to start our mission to fix the world than the internet. We rely on the tubes and wires more than ever due to the pandemic that has us working from home, watching Netflix instead of going to the movies, and binging on way too much takeout (the covid-15 could be the covid-25 by December at this rate). Yet a small sliver of companies owns the majority of those tubes and wires, and their interests rarely align with ours.

Owning the infrastructure to deliver the internet means they have power over everything from how fast the internet is to what you can watch and download. In a world where we’re increasingly online, that’s a recipe for disaster and unfair control over our choices—all while companies reap massive profits and pay out huge bonuses to CEOs for making our lives suck more.

Advertisement

That’s why we spent our first episode of System Reboot talking with Cory Doctorow, a person who may also be a series of super-smart clones (we’re still not sure after talking with him). Cory works as a special adviser to the Electronic Frontier Foundation and is a science fiction writer and journalist who recently penned a book published on Medium (!) about how to destroy surveillance capitalism. He also runs a website, plurastic.net, where he writes about the internet, books, this day in history, and more. If there’s someone better positioned to tell us how to take down the internet service providers and give the power back to the people, we have no idea who they are.

Take a listen on your favorite podcast app (we’ve got some handy links for you below). And please like and subscribe to our show so others can find it, and we can keep making it. Long live the internet!

G/O Media may get a commission
Keep the Free Games Going With 12 Months of PlayStation Plus for $27
PlayStation Plus 12-Month Subscription
PlayStation Plus 12-Month Subscription

Advertisement

Do you have a subject you’d like to see us cover or a person you’d love for us to interview? Let us know!

Alex Cranz

Senior Consumer Tech Editor. Trained her dog to do fist bumps. Once wrote for Lifetime. Tips encouraged via Secure Drop, Proton Mail, or DM for Signal.

Brian Kahn

Managing editor, Earther

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Apple, Facebook, Google, and Amazon Are the Big Monopolies You Thought They Were, Lawmakers Find

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7+ Is Simply the Best Android Tablet Around, Warts and All

Polar's Newest Smartwatch Sounds Perfect for Fitness Wonks

11 Things You Can Do in watchOS 7 That You Couldn't Do Before

DISCUSSION