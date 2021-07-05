The Many Lives of Spider-Woman

Jessica Drew, Skrull

Image : Jim Cheung, John Dell, Justin Ponsor, Richard Starkings, and Albert Deschesne/Marvel Comics

Okay, not really a new origin, but Jessica actually played a small but major role in heralding the arrival of Marvel’s Secret Invasion event in the comics, which is being turned into a Samuel L. Jackson vehicle in the MCU for Disney+. One of the first Marvel heroes replaced by the shapeshifting alien Skrulls, Jessica is purportedly hit up by Hydra with an offer to act as a double agent... an offer she relays to Nick Fury, because she’s not an idiot, who tells her to take it so he can offer her limited SHIELD info to leak to Hydra while SHIELD works to uncover the cell.



Alas, it’s not really Hydra at all, but a Skrull vanguard masquerading as Hydra. Jessica is captured and replaced by Skrull Queen Veranke, who at this point is now like, a quadruple agent, and masquerades as Jessica—a Hydra Double Agent, a SHIELD double agent, and a New Avenger—throughout the events of House of M *and* Civil War before exposed in the events of Secret Invasion.

