Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty)

Microsoft just snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, and is delaying its Spring Creator’s Update (codenamed Redstone 4) due to a bug that resulted in an increase in Blue Screen of Death crashes. Luckily, the issue was spotted in an Insider build of Windows 10, specifically build 17133, meant for developers and not public consumption. Thank goodness for nerds, am I right?

While Microsoft did issue a security update to build 17133 in the form of KB4100375, which addresses a host of security issues, it didn’t fix the potential for increased BSODs. Thus the company announced another build, 17134, which should address the BSODs and other issues not fixed by the aforementioned update. The update is available to Windows Insiders in the Fast Ring, who receive updates after they make it through the company’s internal testing.

Still, your average Windows 10 user shouldn’t be too worried about the uptick in BSOD-related crashes. “As Build 17133 progressed through the rings, we discovered some reliability issues we wanted to fix,” said Dona Sarkar, head of the Windows Insider Program, in a blog post addressing the back-to-back build releases. “In certain cases, these reliability issues could have led to a higher percentage of (BSOD) on PCs for example.” So, in lieu of yet another security update, Microsoft decided to release a new build, 17134, with all the patches incorporated into the new version. According to The Verge, this build has been designated the final version of the upcoming update.

The Spring Creator’s Update—also referenced as the Windows 10 April 2018 Update, according to The Verge—will include some new additions like HDR support and Timeline, Microsoft’s version of the macOS Continuity feature, which lets you switch between apps on macOS and iOS devices without losing your place.

Windows 10's Timeline feature will be a bit more capable thanks to its compatibility with both iOS and Android devices. Reaching parity with Apple when it comes to switching between devices is definitely a welcome addition, though the dearth of popular apps in the Microsoft Store might make it a bit difficult to find an app to use that isn’t made by Microsoft itself.