The Past Four Months Have Been Rough on Rockets—Especially New Ones

Earlier this week, Relativity Space’s 3D-printed Terran 1 rocket failed to reach orbit on its first flight. That’s now the sixth failed launch in the past four months across the global space industry, in what’s an upsetting yet not altogether surprising trend.

Humans have been blasting rockets to space for quite some time now, but the game is changing, with the private sector moving in and trying out innovative design s at rapid speed . For spaceflight, the old adage that you have to fail to succeed continues to ring true. A quick review of the past four months affirms this even further.

