Back in August, Google shared some details about the Pixel 6, but so far has kept pretty quiet about its price tag . New rumors suggest the Pixel 6 might not be quite as expensive as some have feared.

The Pixel 6 is getting a fresh new design, a Google-built processor, improved camera capabilities, and more. D uring an interview with Gizmodo, Google hardware and services chief Rick Osterloh made it clear that the Pixel 6 was Google’s return to the flagship smartphone space. And in another interview with German newspaper Der Spiegel, Osterloh also described the Pixel 6 as a “mainstream premium product”—and noted that it will be “expensive.”

O sterloh didn’t provide a specific price range, so there’s some wiggle room when it comes to what people might consider expensive. T he prices of recent flagship phones from Samsung, Apple, and others have dropped slightly over the past few years, with recent iPhones and Galaxy phones starting at around $800.

But if a tweet from noted leaker @heyitsyogesh is correct, the standard Pixel 6 might not be quite as expensive as some were expecting. Yogesh claims a source told him that the base Pixel 6 will start at $749 , a figure that seems in line with some other leaks claiming the Pixel 6 could cost as low as 649 euros (around $749 ) overseas.

If true, that would be $50 less than the base iPhone 13 and would potentially position the Pixel 6 between the bottom of what’s generally considered to be flagship pricing and the top of the mid-range segment. It won’t be cheap by any means, but nowhere near as expensive as the $1,000 Galaxy Z Flip 3 or the $1,800 Z Fold 3.

But it looks like there will be a significant premium for people considering the Pixel 6 Pro. Yogesh claims the Pro model will start at $1, 049. That would represent a much bigger jump up in price from the standard Pixel to its Pro or XL sibling compared to previous Pixel phones, and more expensive than Apple’s $999 iPhone 13 Pro. The Pixel 6 Pro is expected to include a bonus telephoto camera, a bigger battery, better 5G connectivity, and other extra features like UWB support, so it seems Google is really trying to make sure the Pixel 6 Pro lives up to its “Pro” moniker.

While Google has yet to reveal an official launch date for the Pixel 6, a number of leaks and rumors suggest Google is planning to host a hardware showcase sometime in October—Oct. 19 looks like the most accurate date we’ve seen so far. W ith these latest pricing rumors, it seems Google is looking to be incredibly competitive with Apple and Samsung, which would be welcome news for anyone upgrading their handset this fall.