Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has spent a long career on screens big and small doing what he does best: basically being himself across a litany of characters. But in his sizeable slice of genre roles, climaxing with the long-in-the-making arrival of Black Adam in theaters today, which of his nerdiest credits is also... the Rockiest?



To celebrate the potential changing of the hierarchy of power in the DC universe today, the brightest minds of io9 have taken a look back at t he Rock’s filmography to find his roles across sci-fi, fantasy, and other genre characters to find the Peak Rock: the roles where Johnson is less like an actual character in a story, and more just there to essentially Be The Rock. So, without further ado...