The ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga Is Lenovo's Thinnest 2-in-1 Ever

Lenovo’s ThinkPads are some of the few commercial laptops that have crossover appeal to the general consumer market, and for CES 2021, Lenovo claims its new Thinkpad X1 Titanium Yoga is not only the thinnest 2-in-1 it’s ever made, but also the thinnest ThinkPad ever.

Weighing just 2.54 pounds and measuring just 11mm thick (0.43-inches), the amount of tech Lenovo has crammed into such a sleek frame is quite impressive, while it’s silvery titanium body adds durability and a nice departure from the traditional matte ThinkPad black.

Despite its dimensions, with the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga sporting up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU (with optional vPro), integrated Iris XE graphics, 16 GB of RAM, 1 T B PCIe SSD, and a 44.5 Whr, Lenovo’s thinnest ThinkPad shouldn’t be hurting for performance. Meanwhile, X1 Titanium Yoga’s 360-design means it can still transform into multiple positions, while its integrated stylus support and optional Precision Pen (which can attach magnetically to the side of the system) offers full drawing and notetaking capabilities. And with its new 13.5-inch 3:2 2256 x 1504 touchscreen, the X1 Titanium Yoga will have more vertical screen real-estate than most home or enterprise laptops.

Elsewhere, the X1 Titanium Yoga comes with a bunch of other handy features including a built-in fingerprint reader, a webcam and IR cam with a physical shutter, four far-field mics, and Dolby Atmos speakers. The ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga can even be configured with an optional 5G modem if you want it. And in case you don’t (I would probably pass on that option myself), you’ll still get fast Wi-Fi 6 networking.

However, the one place where the Titanium X1 Yoga comes up a little thin (pun intended) is on connectivity, because while the laptop does have support for Thunderbolt 4, you only get a total of two USB-C ports (and a headphone jack). That means because you’ll often want to keep one of those ports free for recharging, you really only have one free port to play with, so you’ll probably need to shell out extra for a dock.

Now at this point, some of you out there might be saying that the ThinkPad Titanium Yoga is just a slightly sleeker version of previous 2-in-1 ThinkPads with a prettier body, and that’s not far off. But to me, by making this thing even more portable and deviating just enough from standard ThinkPad design, the X1 Titanium Yoga has managed to set itself apart from its siblings.

That said, with a starting of $1, 900 (available later this month), the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga ain’t cheap. Thankfully, alongside the X1 Titanium Yoga for CES 2021, Lenovo is also introducing updated versions of the standard X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga with many of the same features, refreshed components, and more affordable prices, with the new X1 Carbon (available in Feb.) starting at $1,430 and the X1 Yoga (also available in Feb.) starting at $1,560.