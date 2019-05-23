Image: Scuf

Microsoft or Sony don’t make the best controllers for your Xbox or PlayStation. Instead, they’re made by Scuf, a company that produces high-end customizable controllers intended for competitive gaming and people who want the best experience. So when the company announces a new super customizable Xbox One controller, it’s time to get excited.

I picked up my first Scuf controller over two years ago and have been enamored ever since. But the big problem with Scuf controllers is that traditionally you have to know exactly how you want to customize it when you buy it. There’s no modding it after the fact.

That was fine for PS4 controllers—there Scuf is basically the only manufacturer outside of Sony doing high-end controllers for the system. Meanwhile, Microsoft, Razer, and others make solid Xbox One controllers that you can customize on the fly, ripping paddles off the back with abandon, and switching out D-pads in a matter of seconds.



That changed last year with the PS4 exclusive Vantage, which let you change out paddles, buttons, D-Pads, triggers, and even the face plate, in less than thirty seconds. The biggest bummer of the Vantage was there was no Xbox One equivalent. If you wanted that kind of customization, you either had to plan and grab a built-to-order $140 Scuf Elite, which has been our favorite for a while, or you had to go for Microsoft’s more customizable, but not quite as good, $150 Xbox Elite Wireless Controller.

Today Scuf has announced the Scuf Prestige, a $160 controller that appears to be every bit as customizable as Microsoft’s Elite Controller but made by Scuf instead. The paddles, thumbsticks, and faceplate can all be adjusted on the fly, just as you can do with the Vantage.

Unlike Microsoft’s controller, the Scuf Prestige uses lithium-ion batteries and is rechargeable. Scuf claims it will last 30 hours on a charge. It also claims that at 262 grams, it’s the lightest Xbox controller on the market. Microsoft’s Elite weighs 348g.

And while the Microsoft controller uses a traditional wireless Xbox connection, the Scuf Prestige will use Bluetooth, which means you won’t need a special dongle if you want to connect it to your computer wirelessly.

But as for whether it’s as good as it looks on paper? That remains to be seen. The Scuf Prestige is available today from Scuf’s website. We’ll be sure to update with a review once we check one out ourselves.