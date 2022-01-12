There have been long debates about just how Mandalorian Boba and his father were at times in their long history in Star Wars, but their personal influence in the evolution of the Mandalorian people and their culture is indelible. But it’s also had a huge influence on how we literally see them too.
As The Book of Boba Fett sees the infamous hunter-turned-crime-lord embrace his legacy in a new way, complete with his latest adaptation of his iconic armor, let’s take a look back at how Star Wars’ old expanded universe, and its current canon, have retroactively fleshed out the visual history of the Mandalorians, and their inextricable relationship to their armor.