More Hyperspace Lounge Drinks for Regular People Credits

W e’ve already had our laughs at that $5,000 Camtono drink available on the cruise— but what about all the other drinks you can order in the new Star Wars-themed bar aboard the Disney Wish?

Disney Parks shared with io9 a preview of the menu:

Cocktails:



Batuu | Spire Sunset: Grown on the sides of the planet’s petrified spires. Saigon Bagur, Kumquat, Lychee, Coconut

Mustafar | Berken’s Flow: From the largest lavafall of the galaxy. SelvaRey Coconut, Rumchata, Godiva Chocolate, and Coconut Water

Coruscant | The Chancellor: Enjoyed by the S enate elite members. Henness y James, Calvados Menroval 1972

Moons of Endor | The Golden One: A mix of herbs and berries from the Forest Moon surface. Belvedere Blackberry & Lemongrass, Amaretto Velvet

Tatooine | Freetown Reserve: Made of Bantha hides mashed with fermented grains. Woodford Reserve Double Oaked.

Asteroid Belt | Pickled Mynock: Proudly servin’ to any partygoer eager to fuel up. Codigo 15:30 Artesanal Mezcal, Cointreau Blood Orange, Baileys Salted Caramel

Zero Proof (Non-Alchoholic)

Cloud City w/souvenir Porg Glass: Oat Milk, Blue Raspberry, Galaxy Ice Cream



Temple Twist: Apple, Mint, Pineapple, Ginger Beer, Kiwi

Beers

Batuuan Harvest Brew: A popular drink enjoyed by local Batuuans and travelers during the annual Batuuan Harvest Festival, the Harvest Brew celebrates the beautiful bounty that the planet enjoys every season.

Mustafarian Black Ale: Inspired by this volcanic world, the Mustafarian Black Ale captures the dark history and legends that took place on the planet, which was also the site of Darth Vader’s personal sanctum.

We were r eally excited that travel writer Carly Caramanna confirmed that the drinks inside the Hyperspace Lounge are not pre-made like at Oga’s Cantina in Galaxy’s Edge—so the bartenders will make your drinks on the spot for your money’s worth.

