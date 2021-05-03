New Star Wars art from Bottleneck, Mondo, and others will be available on May 4. Image : Bottleneck/Mondo/Acme

If you’re in the market for a new piece of Star Wars art, May the Fourth be with you. To celebrate the unofficial Star Wars holiday, many galleries, dealers, and artists are selling brand new Star Wars art, and today we’re high lighting just a few of our favorites.

Advertisement

First, the team at Mondo has this excellent new poster by Mike Sutfin called We Must Be Cautious. It’s in multiple variants, including this one below, which is a timed edition. But other colors and rarities will also be available tomorrow at noon EST on Mondo’s site. Find more info about all of that at this link.

Image : Mondo

Bottleneck Gallery is also getting in on the fun with several different drops, all of which you can see in the below gallery. There’s The Mandalorian’s Ahsoka Tano and Grogu, The Empire Strikes Back, and even a new trilogy by Marko Manev. It all goes on sale at noon EST on May 4; you can see other variants, sizes, costs, and more at this link.

Star Wars Trilogy by Marko Manev. Also available in a variant. Image : Bottleneck/Acme Archives The Empire Strikes Back by Lawrence Noble Image : Bottleneck/Acme Archives Bantha Ride by Pablo Olivera. Also available in variants. Image : Bottleneck/Acme Archives The Child by Bartosz Kosowski. Also available in variants. Image : Bottleneck/Acme Archives Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Ahsoka Tano by Pablo Olivera. Also available in variants. Image : Bottleneck/Acme Archives 1 / 5

Artist Scott C is a favorite here on io9 and he’s got five brand new Showdowns which will be on sale for 48 hours starting at 10 a.m. EST on May 4. Visit this link for more info.

Image : Scott C

Advertisement

The gang at Spoke Art has teamed up with artist Joshua Budich to release a series he calls “Mind Tricks.” They’re randomly inserted Star Wars screenprint pieces on all types of different materials. The below image shows just a few examples, but you can read more about them at this link. They go on sale tomorrow at 1 p.m. EST.



Photo : Spoke Art

Advertisement

Last, but certainly not least, is a spin on the Star Wars Day idea. Artist Jason Edmiston is releasing prints of his Spaceballs pieces from his ongoing “Eyes Without a Face” series. They’re being released as a set of two in a very limited run of 150, and go on sale for $70 at noon EST May 4 at this link.

Surrounded by Assholes is oversized at 19" x 8.5", and My Own Best Friend is the traditional 9" x 5" size (both shown above together, for scale). Image : Jason Edmiston

Advertisement

Surely there’s more out there—but those are some of our favorites. Happy hunting and May the Fourth be with you!



For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.