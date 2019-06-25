Photo: Sam Rutherford (Gizmodo)

If rumors are to be believed, Samsung doesn’t know when or how to quit. South Korean news outlet ET News reports that Samsung is developing a 6.7-inch clamshell smartphone. You know, even though its flagship bendy phone, the Galaxy Fold, is still missing in action.

ET News reports that like the Galaxy Fold, this next generation clamshell phone will feature a display when the phone is folded. In this case, it’ll be a 1-inch display that can be used for “simple information.” Unlike the Galaxy Fold, however, when unfolded the clamshell version won’t get much bigger as the phone is meant to prioritize portability.

The Korean outlet also says components for the new phone will enter mass production sometime in November, and that we could expect to see a final product by the end of this year or early next.

Will we see the Galaxy Fold sometime before then? Possibly. A few months ago, Yonhap News reported that Samsung had already fixed all the issues that U.S. reviewers had with the Galaxy Fold. The Korea Herald also quoted DJ Koh, Samsung’s mobile head, as saying the Fold’s launch would “not be too late.” That was back in mid-May and now it’s the end of June, soon to be early July, and still not a peep. Best Buy canceled pre-orders for the folding smartphone in late May, while AT&T nixed pre-orders earlier this month.

Still, ET News says Samsung plans to barrel on ahead with its foldable smartphone dream, claiming the Korean tech giant aims to create a separate product family of foldy phones. O-kay. We’ll believe it when we see it.

[ET News]