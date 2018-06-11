Wyatt Little has designed the first computer that performs much better with Windows—and lots of sunlight. In many ways, this Little Computer Planter is vastly superior to your laptop. There’s no email to deal with, no internet, no Twitter, and it will turn the CO2 you exhale with every saddened sigh into life-giving oxygen.

Despite being the rare computer upgrade that’s actually beneficial to your health, crashes still pose a problem; they’re almost guaranteed to be catastrophic were this tiny computer to fall off your desk. That makes the $140 price tag a little hard to swallow when you could just as easily plant a small garden in an old computer tower.

[Urban Outfitters via The Awesomer]