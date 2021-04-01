This Obviously Fake Nvidia RTX 4090 Is Ridiculous and Perfect

Screenshot : Kasper Andersen ( Other

April Fool’s is the worst holiday, but this is one stunt we can get behind. Someone built an obviously fake Nvidia RTX 4090 and 4090 Ti to get into the spirit—and to poke fun at the current graphics cards situation—and it’s so ridiculous it has to be seen to be believed.

Spotted by PCMag, Denmark-based PC builder Kasper Andersen has created the ultimate graphics card out of a hodge-podge of old and defective parts. Andersen told PCMag some of the fan motors ca me from coolers for Pentium II processors, and the outer casing was made with a 3D printer, which took more than a month and a half to make.

The reported specs are obviously fake, too, but in l ine with something that would actually be more powerful than the RTX 3090: 18,000 CUDA cores, 232 RT (ray tracing) cores, 2,169MHz boost clock (or 2.169GHz), 48GB GDDR7 VRAM, and it uses 1,000W of power. (Time to get a server-grade PSU!)

As expected, these cards are a little too powerful. I don’t want to spoil anything from the video above, because the jokes are well done and well-timed, but let’ s just say things happen that you’d expect a massive graphics card plugged into a motherboard ill-equipped to handle it would happen.

Andersen has been keeping his April Fools’ tradition of building absurd and incredibly fake GPUs for five years now. The first video on his channel features a Bitchin’Fast 3D 2000, which is based on an old joke advertisement in Maximum PC from 1999, complete with references to Beavis and Butthead. (The late ‘90s were the wild west of cartoons, truly.)

Next up was a ridiculous 32-way SLI Voodoo5 9000 from 3dfx Interactive. 3dfx was a real company, and Voodoo was one of the first GPUs to enable 3D graphics on computers. Nvidia acquired the company in 2000.

From there things start to get more modern: There’s an RTX 2090, Intel’s currently unreleased Xe gaming GPU, and that brings us to the RTX 4090 and RTX 4090 Ti. (You’re right; the RTX 4090 is nothing compared to “that bitch.”)

Keep up the hilarious work, sir. Looking forward to what you do for April Fool’s 2022.