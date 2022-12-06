Do you break out your TikTok dance moves at the club or constantly share and exchange the short-form videos with your friends and family to stay in touch? If so, perhaps you’ve watched some of the videos that have made the platform’s top 10 list for 2022.

Since becoming popular during the covid lockdown in 2020, TikTok has taken over our lives with weird, funny and sometimes cringy content (does Cacio e Pepe ring a bell?). With over a billion people consuming content on TikTok, some of these little videos gain instant popularity and dominate the app with millions of views.

This week, TikTok released its 2022 recap, highlight some of the videos and trends that stuck out the most with animals, babies and that impossibly catchy “Jiggle Jiggle” song.

Here’s the top 10 trending videos in the U.S. for 2022, according to TikTok.