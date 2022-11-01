TikTok feels like a social media giant that is only getting bigger and bigger. With so many people on the app, bad agents could nefariously lurk on the platform with ease, but not for long—TikTok will now notify users when you save one of their videos.



The days of private TikTok surfing could be disappearing right before our very eyes. The wildly popular social media app is taking steps to let you know who is really interacting with your posts as the platform reportedly rolls out a feature to notify you when someone favorites your video. According to a report from Mashable, when you add someone’s video to your favorites or save it to one of your collections, that user will be pinged. Previously, users could see how many times their video was saved, but not who was saving it. TikTok did not return Gizmodo’s request for comment on when the feature would see a widespread rollout.

“We’re always thinking about ways to add value to the community and enrich the TikTok experience, as we continue to build a safe place that entertains, inspires creativity, and drives culture,” TikTok said to Mashable. “With Favorites notifications, we’re exploring new methods for deeper community engagement and creator analytics.”

This new feature is seemingly a part of TikTok’s efforts to make the app a little more transparent by preventing private lurking. Earlier this year, TikTok began notifying users who visited their profile as well as privately displaying profile view history. Users can view a comprehensive list of anyone who has viewed their profile in the last 30 days—this list can be viewed in your TikTok inbox, or by tapping the footstep icon on your profile. This meant you could no longer hate watch someone’s TikToks in peace.

TikTok obviously has its problems, as big social media platforms usually do. However, these features are seemingly innocuous ways to give creators a little more control and transparency over their footprints on the app.