Top 10 U.S. Airlines Ranked Best to Worst

Top 10 U.S. Airlines Ranked Best to Worst

Check out the best and worst airlines to book for your next vacation as Summer 2023 shapes up to be one of the biggest years for travel.

Nikki Main
Check out the best and worst airlines to book for your next vacation
Image: Iryna Rasko (Shutterstock)

More Americans plan to travel this year than in 2022, and even as revenge travel has slowed down, and despite inflation, a potential recession, nationwide mass layoffs, and disastrous travel delays, more people are flocking to airports than in recent years.

In fact, an overwhelming 85% of Americans said they planned to travel during the summer, with more than 54% saying they would travel by plane, according to a survey by The Vacationer.

As airline travel continues to surge, a new report published by AirAdvisor revealed which popular airlines flyers should flock to and which ones they might want to avoid. The research looked at nearly one million reviews and more than five million flights to discern the reliability, safety, cost, customer reputation, and other factors that make some airlines better than others.

Of those ranked, Delta came in as the top airline, followed by Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines, all three of which were noted as the best options to travel with your furry friend.

So, if you’re planning to jet set off on your next vacation this summer, check out these airlines to find out which ones to avoid.

1. Delta Airlines

Delta Airlines
Photo: Tom Buysse (Shutterstock)

Consolidated Score: 7.67

Most Reliable: 10

Cheapest Airline: 2

Customer Reputation: 7

Family Friendly: 8

Pet Friendly: 10

2. Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines
Photo: Markus Mainka (Shutterstock)

Consolidated Score: 7.22

Most Reliable: 9

Cheapest Airline: 7

Customer Reputation: 4

Family Friendly: 8

Pet Friendly: 10

3. United Airlines

United Airlines
Photo: Matheus Obst (Shutterstock)

Consolidated Score: 7.11

Most Reliable: 7

Cheapest Airline: 4

Customer Reputation: 4

Family Friendly: 8

Pet Friendly: 10

4. Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines
Photo: Philip Pilosian (Shutterstock)

Consolidated Score: 6.78

Most Reliable: 5

Cheapest Airline: 5

Customer Reputation: 10

Family Friendly: 10

Pet Friendly: 3

5. American Airlines

American Airlines
Photo: Philip Pilosian (Shutterstock)

Consolidated Score: 6.78

Most Reliable: 7

Cheapest Airline: 3

Customer Reputation: 3

Family Friendly: 10

Pet Friendly: 10

6. JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways
Photo: Markus Mainka (Shutterstock)

Consolidated Score: 5.33

Most Reliable: 2

Cheapest Airline: 6

Customer Reputation: 6

Family Friendly: 8

Pet Friendly: 3

7. Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines
Photo: Eliyahu Yosef Parypa (Shutterstock)

Consolidated Score: 5.33

Most Reliable: 6

Cheapest Airline: 1

Customer Reputation: 8

Family Friendly: 4

Pet Friendly: 3

8. Allegiant Air

Allegiant Air
Photo: Markus Mainka (Shutterstock)

Consolidated Score: 4.78

Most Reliable: 4

Cheapest Airline: 8

Customer Reputation: 5

Family Friendly: 4

Pet Friendly: 10

9. Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines
Photo: Thiago B Trevisan (Shutterstock)

Consolidated Score: 4.11

Most Reliable: 3

Cheapest Airline: 9

Customer Reputation: 2

Family Friendly: 4

Pet Friendly: 3

10. Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines
Photo: Markus Mainka (Shutterstock)

Consolidated Score: 3.22

Most Reliable: 1

Cheapest Airline: 10

Customer Reputation: 1

Family Friendly: 6

Pet Friendly: 3

