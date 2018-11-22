Photo: Getty Images

President Donald Trump deployed over 5,800 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border in the lead up to the 2018 midterm elections. Why? The president insisted that a caravan of dangerous immigrants was going to “invade” America. It was all bullshit, of course. In reality, the people walking from Central America through Mexico are asylum seekers fleeing violence and just looking for a better life. But U.S. troops are still there along the border with almost nothing to do. And they’re sending video greetings back to their families on this Thanksgiving.



The videos were made available by the U.S. military and we’ve uploaded some below, including this one from the soldiers of the 68th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion. Their loved ones are back at Ft. Carson, Colorado.

These kinds of video greetings are much more typical of service members serving overseas, not those deployed in their own country, of course. But these aren’t normal times, to say the least.

Here’s another video from Captain Brown from Army Combat Sustainment Support.

And here’s another from the 74th Composite Truck Company from Ft. Campbell, Kentucky.

And another video from Sgt. Morgan Williams with the 227th Composite Supply Company.

And another from Sgt. Joe Brewster from Tennessee who’s not only missing Thanksgiving but his son’s third birthday.

The mission at the southern U.S. border was formerly known as Operation Faithful Patriot, until Election Day, when the name was changed to something a bit less political—simply “DoD Support of Southwest Border.” Funny how that works, no?

Morale is low at the border as troops privately wonder what the hell they’re doing there. But the president still insists that the mission is a worthy one. He told reporters a couple of days ago that no one should be worried about the troops being away from their families on Thanksgiving because they’re “proud” to be at the border.

When do these troops get to see their families again? It’s not clear. Some reports insist that they’ll be heading home very, very soon. But other reports suggest it might not be until mid-December. So no one knows for sure.

The only thing we do know is that President Trump used these troops as a political prop, wasted millions of dollars, and kept them from seeing their families this Thanksgiving. It’s no wonder that Trump’s approval numbers among active duty personnel is plummeting. Just 43.8 percent of troops approve of the job President Trump is doing according to a Military Times poll from mid-October.

President Trump is a very real threat to the safety and security of the United States. But with Operation Faithful Patriot we’ve also learned that he simply doesn’t care about wasting a lot of time, money, and effort on something to score cheap political points. As long as it’s someone else’s effort, mind you. What is President Trump doing this Thanksgiving weekend? Golfing at his own resort in Florida, of course.

Happy Thanksgiving, Mr. President. The sooner you’re out of office, the sooner we’ll all sleep a lot easier.