Black Friday Is Almost Here!
The Inventory team is rounding up deals you don’t want to miss, now through Cyber Monday. Click here to browse!
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
News

Trump Administration Rejects Alaska's Controversial Pebble Mine Project

briannap
Brianna Provenzano
Save
Illustration for article titled Trump Administration Rejects Alaskas Controversial Pebble Mine Project
Photo: David McNew / Staff (Getty Images)

The Trump administration rejected plans for a controversial open-pit mining project in Alaska on Wednesday that, if approved, could have threatened a thriving ecosystem for wild sockeye salmon.

Advertisement

The rejection, issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, came after weeks of waffling on the Trump administration’s part. Republicans, usually in favor of domestic mining projects, had been generally split over the plans for the copper and gold mine, particularly after tapes leaked over the summer that featured then-CEO of the Pebble Limited Partnership, Tom Collier, bragging about his plans to exert influence over Alaskan politicians in order to get the project approved.

The tapes helped to cement the opposition of Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), with other prominent dissenters including Fox News host Tucker Carlson and the president’s own son, Donald Trump Jr.

Advertisement

In a formal 29-page record of decision released Wednesday, the Army Corps wrote that the “benefits of the proposed elimination and alteration of wetlands, streams and other waters within the [Corps] jurisdiction do not outweigh the detriments that would be caused by such eliminations and alterations, based upon the information contained with the [final environmental impact statement], the extensive public comments received, and the analysis of the public interest review factors.”

The decision was cheered by environmental groups and Democrats, who, along with president-elect Joe Biden, had long opposed the mine’s construction.

G/O Media may get a commission
Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th Gen)
Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th Gen)

“I am pleased the Administration and Army Corps of Engineers has done the right thing by rejecting a Clean Water Act permit for the Pebble Mine project in Alaska’s Bristol Bay region,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said in a statement. “I understand the important role mining plays in our economy but the Final Environmental Impact Statement for the project did not come near close enough to assuring me this world-class sockeye salmon fishery, which generates $1.5 billion each year and supports 14,000 jobs, would be protected.”

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Comcast Prepares to Screw Over Millions With Data Caps in 2021

Utah's Mystery Monolith Appeared Around 2016 Near Site of Old Movie and TV Locations

Vega Rocket Failure Apparently Caused by Human Error

Fitness Trackers Are Leading Us Astray

DISCUSSION