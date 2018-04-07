Trump Tower, President Donald Trump’s midtown Manhattan skyscraper, caught on fire on Saturday.



It is, as of yet, unclear how or why flames are engulfing the side of the 58-story building. But video posted to Twitter shows New Yorkers gathered to see flame shoot out one end of the tower, which just as quickly drew a strong New York Fire Department response. At one point, flaming debris appeared to explode out of windows and fall to the ground.

Though initial indications were that no injuries were reported, the FDNY later tweeted that at least one civilian sustained a “serious injury.” Per CBS, the FDNY also said four firefighters sustained minor injuries.



Trump tweeted at 6:42pm ET thanking firefighters and reassuring the public that the fire was “out” and “very confined (well built building).”



AP photos showed firefighters on scene and looking out the building’s shattered windows, the blaze apparently extinguished.

Photo: AP

It’s the second time this year that Trump Tower has caught on fire. In January, vents on the roof burst into flame after an electrical issue, resulting in at least three injures, though the FDNY referred to the situation as “quick, easy, and routine.”



This is a breaking news story and may be updated as more information becomes available.