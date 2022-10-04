The YouTube comedy quartet The Try Guys has now become a trio, say its remaining members Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfeld, Keith Habersberger. In a video posted to their YouTube channel yesterday, the three, who ranged in emotion from rage to tears, also confirmed that Ned Fulmer, the fourth member of the Try Guys, had been removed from the group and will be edited out of future releases. Fulmer, whose brand within the group emphasized how much he loved his wife and family, had engaged in a workplace affair with a subordinate.

You might recognize the Try Guys from the early 2010s Buzzfeed, but, since 2018, the group has been operating as an independent entertainment company. After a few weeks of social media speculation, the remaining members of the Try Guys released a statement titled “what happened.” Monday. The video officially confirms the departure of Fulmer as of September 16 and the announcement that he will be digitally cut out of all previously shot videos following the results of a workplace investigation.

“We immediately removed Ned from work activities and engaged an HR professional to conduct a thorough review of the facts. We also opted to remove Ned from our releases pending the results of that review,” Kornfeld said in the video. “There are several videos that we have deemed as fully unreleasable, you will never see them, and that is due to his involvement.”

what happened.

According to Haberserberger, fans alerted the group that Fulmer was engaging in “public romantic behavior” with an employee on Labor Day weekend. Fulmer subsequently confirmed the tips, which had been going on “for some time,” per Habersberger. The subsequent investigation lasted three weeks and involved lawyers, HR, and public relations professionals. Fulmer is married to “TryWife” Ariel Fulmer, and the couple has built a brand on their marriage with their podcast Baby Steps and The Date Night Cookbook.

“We chose not to rush into the announcement for a few reasons,” said Habersberger. “Namely there are real people who have been affected, and while we consider this a company matter, there’s also a family at the center of this.”

The Try Guys have racked up nearly 8 million subscribers on their main YouTube channel since their departure from BuzzFeed. The group previously announced the removal of Fulmer from the Try Guys via a statement published on their social media profiles on September 27.