Turn Your Amazon Echo Dot Into an Aging Baby Yoda With Male Pattern Baldness

Andrew Liszewski
Illustration for article titled Turn Your Amazon Echo Dot Into an Aging Baby Yoda With Male Pattern Baldness
Image: OtterBox

A few months after OtterBox gave the Echo Dot a Baby Yoda facelift last year, Amazon revealed a complete redesign of the smart speaker, making it rounder to squeeze better speakers inside. So OtterBox is back with another Grogu-themed stand for the fourth-generation Echo Dot, but this time around, the Child isn’t looking as adorable.

Admittedly, OtterBox’s first Baby Yoda smart speaker stand made the Force-wielding alien look like it was the victim of a vengeful Sith (or clumsy Jedi) who’d accidentally lopped off the top of his head with a lightsaber, leaving mostly just Grogu’s green pointy ears behind.

Image: OtterBox

But we’re not sure the Child fares much better this time around, because when the fourth-generation Amazon Echo Dot is paired with OtterBox’s new stand, Grogu looks less like an infant and more like a middle-aged alien who has yet to figure out how to use the Force to battle a severely receding hairline.

If it’s an aesthetic that works for you, however, the $25 smart speaker stand is now available on Amazon to help your May the Fourth celebrations be as happy as possible—just the way the Jedis wanted.

Andrew Liszewski

Senior Staff Reporter

