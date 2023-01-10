Twitter Bans DC Bus System, Brings Back the Guy Everyone Thinks Is Q

As Twitter CEO Elon Musk continues to ban and reinstate whoever the hell he wants, an unlikely victim has fallen into his crosshairs: The Washington DC Bus system. At the same time, the company reinstated Ron Watkins, the rumored leader of QAnon.

Elon Musk has a bone to pick with transportation-related Twitter accounts. A report in the Washington Post revealed that the Twitter account for the Washington DC bus system, which went by @Metrobusinfo, was suspended without a reason. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority spokesperson Ian Jannetta had no comment for the Post but told the outlet that Twitter was not responding to their inquiries on the ban. The broader DC Metro transportation account addressed the suspension on Twitter and directed riders to the Metro’s official webpage to stay abreast of any alerts.

“Currently our @metrobusinfo account is suspended,” Metro said on Twitter. “We’re working to get this restored for our bus customers. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

Concurrently, Twitter has reinstated rumored QAnon leader Ron Watkins, who goes by @CodeMonkeyZ. Watkins was permanently banned from the social media platform in January 2021 alongside Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell, and other accounts tied to QAnon. Twitter said to NBC News at the time that Watkins was suspended “in line with our policy on Coordinated Harmful Activity.” Since then, Twitter has changed hands and Watkins became the latest controversial figure to be reinstated by CEO Elon Musk . Watkins has not tweeted since he was reinstated earlier today.

Q is the moniker of the anonymous figure that has left cryptic messages on online forums that point to a shadowy cohort of Satanists within our government who are allegedly sexually abusing children. Watkins is the son of the owner of 8kun (previously known as “8chan” ) and is widely speculated to be the Q in QAnon. Watkins has previously told the New York Times last this year that he was not Q—which is exactly something Q might say—but the outlet alleges that Watkins began writing as Q in 2018 in their analysis with forensic linguists.

Twitter did not immediately return Gizmodo’s request for comment on the ban of the DC bus system or Watkins’ reinstatement.

