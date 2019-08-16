Photo: Getty

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s computer systems are reportedly having issues across the country.

The federal law enforcement agency tweeted out a statement Friday afternoon explaining that its processing system is having a “temporary outage,” and it is working to “address the technology disruption.”

Bloomberg reports that the affected system processes passengers traveling on international flights, and it is affecting people entering the country.

Major airlines also tweeted statements alerting customers that CBP is having issues.

A Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) spokesperson told Bloomberg that the airport has known about the malfunction since about 4:20 p.m. EST. A Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesperson told the news outlet that Dulles International Airport began having issues around 3:20 p.m. EST.

Travelers across the country have been sharing photos and videos showing crowds waiting.

In both LAX and JFK’s statements, the airports said passengers are being processed manually. CPB did not immediately respond to a Gizmodo request for more information on the malfunction or when it expects the system to be fixed.