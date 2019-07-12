Photo: Getty

Flight cancellations continue as the Boeing 737 Max remains grounded pending an ongoing review of its software update, with United Airlines on Friday announcing yet another schedule revision.

A spokesperson said the airline’s latest cancellations will extend through Nov. 3, adding that the changes will affect dozens of flights per day. The changes will impact approximately 2,100 flights during the month of September and roughly 2,900 flights in October alone, the airline said.

Advertisement

“We are continuing to work through the schedule to try and swap and upgauge aircraft to mitigate the disruption caused by the grounding of the MAX,” the airline said in a statement. “We continue to automatically book affected customers on alternate flights. If we are unable to place them on a different flight, we will proactively reach out to try and offer other options.”

A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines said in a statement by email the company was not planning to extend its own cancellations past its previously announced date of Oct. 1. The flight schedule changes were announced last month, at which time the company said in a statement that the cancellations would “proactively remove roughly 150 daily flights from our schedule out of our total peak-day schedule of more than 4,000 daily flights.”

Advertisement

A spokesperson for American Airlines, which previously announced cancellations through Sept. 3, said by email that the airline had no additional updates to share as of Friday. The airline said in a statement in June that it “remains confident that impending software updates to the Boeing 737 MAX, along with the new training elements Boeing is developing in coordination with our union partners, will lead to recertification of the aircraft soon.”

The Boeing 737 Max was grounded in March following two deadly crashes that together killed a total of 346 people. The Federal Aviation Administration announced last month that during its review of Boeing’s software update, it identified “a potential risk that Boeing must mitigate,” adding that it “will lift the aircraft’s prohibition order when we deem it is safe to do so.”

Advertisement

Boeing said in a statement in response to the finding that the company “agrees with the FAA’s decision and request, and is working on the required software.”