Good night, sweet prince: An out of control, apparently furious, and driverless catering cart that was spinning in wild circles on the tarmac of Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) on Monday was laid to its final rest by a quick-witted worker who prevented it from hitting a plane by slamming into it with another vehicle.



American Osteopathic Association chief executive Kevin Klauer uploaded video of the incident to Twitter (where it has racked up over three million views and counting). Nearby groundcrew can be seen rushing to the spinning catering cart as it spewed loose pallets of beverages and only barely avoided running over a nearby worker. Said groundcrew then seem to realize there is little they can do but get the hell out of the way; the cart is seen getting closer and closer to a nearby jet before a worker in another ground support vehicle subjects it to the Battlebots treatment.

“That’s how you do it!” someone yells in the video as travelers cheer.

The Chicago Department of Aviation referred the Washington Post to American Airlines, whose media relations department told the paper in a statement the airline is currently “investigating an incident involving a catering truck.”

“Preliminary reports indicate that the accelerator became stuck and caused the catering cart to lose control,” the statement continued. “No American Airlines team members were injured and the incident resulted in one 10 minute flight delay.”

American Airlines added that “We appreciate the quick action of our team member who stopped the vehicle.”

The condition of the catering cart is unclear, as is whether cart number two could be a double agent working to build its credibility with humans before the uprising. They’re closer to overthrowing us than you think, so laugh at your peril.