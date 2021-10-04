Jeffrey Dean Morgan has hopes The Walking Dead’s end could provide a Negan spinoff. Superman and Lois finds itself a new sinister authority figure for season two. Plus, a new look at the next episode of Titans, and what’s to come on Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and more. Spoilers now!



Advertisement

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

In a recent interview with Fandango, Jason Momoa teased the upcoming Aquaman sequel includes “a lot of comedy”.

This Aquaman, this time around, I feel like pulling out all the stops, buddy. We all learned something on the first one. It’s exciting because I haven’t made too many sequels. I just know that it’s, even on the page, it’s absolutely wonderful. There is so much going on. I think the stakes are a lot higher. There’s a lot of comedy. So, I mean, I giggled reading it. There’s a lot of fun, and definitely the action’s – I think just in the last three or four years, just technology’s constantly moving at such a rapid pace that what we’re doing with underwater ... I mean, that’s what made the first one so amazing. So it’s just gone on to a whole other level. So I’m excited for everyone because it’s just a lot more heart, there’s a lot more at risk.

Superman and Lois

Teen Wolf’s Ian Bohen has joined the cast of Superman & Lois’s second season as Lt. Mitch Anderson, “the metaphorical ‘new sheriff in town’ at the DOD. His worldview divides into two types – those you serve and those who serve you. He doesn’t like that Superman exists outside that paradigm and tries to bring the Man of Steel under his authority officially.” [Deadline]

G/O Media may get a commission 21% off Wolfbox 12“ Mirror Dash Cam Backup Camera Upgraded from most rearview mirror cameras.

Continuous recording even if the memory card reaches full capacity. Buy $119 at Amazon

Stargirl

TV Line reports Joel McHale’s Sylvester “Starman” Pemberton will be promoted to series regular when Stargirl returns for a third season next year.

Advertisement

KSiteTV also has a synopsis for “Summer School: Chapter Eleven” airing October 19.

FACING THE DARKNESS — After a frightening encounter leaves Courtney’s (Brec Bassinger) life hanging in the balance, the team band together to determine their next steps. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano and Meg DeLacy also star. Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen & Robbie Hyne (#211). Original airdate 10/19/2021.

Advertisement

Jameela Jamil teased her new look as Titania in a recent Twitter post.

Advertisement

Negan: The Series

In a recent interview with TV Line, Jeffrey Dean Morgan revealed “there’ve been things discussed” about a potential Negan series spinning off from The Walking Dead.

There’ve been things discussed with me and network people. We’ll see. I mean, Negan could still find his way six feet under [before Season 11 concludes], so that could be a problem unless it’s a prequel.

Advertisement

Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead does Dawn of the Dead in the synopsis for episode seven, “Their Evil Was Our Evil”.

The survivors use a department store as a fortress as they face new threats from within. Paula struggles to maintain her role as leader of the survivors. McDermott fights to escape, as Blackwood uncovers the real truth behind the rise of the undead.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

American Horror Story: Double Feature

Spoiler TV also has synopses for the final two episodes of American Horror Story’s tenth season.

Blue Moon An unexpected visitor arrives at the White House and reveals the details of the horrific plan. Written by Kristen Reidel & Manny Coto & Reilly Smith; directed by Laura Belsey John J. Gray.

The Future Perfect Mamie takes matters into her own hands. The fate of the future is revealed. Written by Brad Falchuk & Manny Coto & Kristen Reidel & Reilly Smith; directed by Axelle Carolyn.

Advertisement

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew turns to a true crime podcast for information on the Frozen Hearts Killer in the synopsis for “The Testimony of the Executed Man” airing October 22.

IN TOO DEEP – On the trail of the Frozen Hearts Killer, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and her friends follow a surprising lead from a podcaster at an annual convention for amateur sleuths – where they also find themselves unraveling ghostly clues about a homicide from the 1950s. Also starring Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, and Alex Saxon. Shannon Kohli directed the episode written by Jesse Stern (#303). Original airdate 10/22/2021.

Advertisement

[KSiteTV]

Legacies

Nothing seems to go right for anybody in the synopsis for “There’s No I in Team, or Whatever” — the second episode of Legacies’ fourth season.

THE TIME IS NOW - Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) has to relinquish control and allow Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and the Super Squad to enact a risky plan that could save Landon (Aria Shahghasemi). Landon and Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie) meet in Malivore’s darkness and learn more about one another. Meanwhile, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), Kaleb (Chris Lee) and Ethan (Leo Howard) volunteer together, and all does not go according to plan.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Ghosts

The ghosts crash a dinner party in the synopsis for the October 21 episode of Ghosts.

When Sam and Jay invite the nosy neighbors Henry and Margaret (Mark Linn-Baker and Kathryn Greenwood) to a dinner party to woo them into allowing the bed and breakfast, the ghosts are desperately eager to be included on the guest list, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Oct. 21 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Legends of Tomorrow

Nate impersonates J. Edgar Hoover in the synopsis for “The Need for Speed”— the second episode of Legends of Tomorrow’s seventh season.

A TICKET TO RIDE - While the Legends contemplate how to get to New York City, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) discovers Hoover has train tickets to DC and Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) come up with a plan. With the help of Gary (Adam Tsekham), Nate (Nick Zano) will have to impersonate Hoover, but he soon learns it is harder being Hoover than he expected. Since Zari (Tala Ashe) is stuck without the internet, she is forced to take a digital detox and becomes obsessed with figuring out who blew up the Waverider. Meanwhile, Astra (Olivia Swann) and Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) have stayed behind in Texas and are dealing with the aftermath of Astra’s special spell.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

We also have a new TV spot underlining the gang’s predicament.

Supergirl

Metropolis is under attack by a “nightmare monster” in the synopsis for “Nightmare in National City” — the sixteenth episode of Supergirl’s final season.

NIA CONFRONTS HER SISTER - Kara (Melissa Benoist) lands her dream story for Catco but when the city is suddenly attacked by a nightmare monster at the same time as her interview, she is forced to take a serious look at her life and decide if she can continue to live as both Kara and Supergirl. As Dreamer (Nicole Maines) takes the lead on the search for the Dream Totem, which can vanquish the nightmare monster in National City, she realizes she needs to ask her sister Mauve (guest star Hannah James) for help. Old wounds resurface as the two sisters come face to face.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Batwoman

Meanwhile, a “new incarnation” of Killer Croc surfaces in the synopsis for “Loose Teeth”, the October 20 episode of Batwoman.

A BITING CHANCE - When a new incarnation of Gotham’s swamp slumming Killer Croc surfaces and starts racking up a body count, the inaugural team-up of Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is put to the test. But Alice isn’t the only unwanted intrusion into Ryan’s life when Jada Jet (Robin Givens) shows up at Wayne Enterprises, insisting on meeting the company’s new CEO. Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary’s (Nicole Kang) relationship is strained under the weight of a secret Luke is keeping, while Sophie (Meagan Tandy) finds herself becoming part of Ryan’s inner circle. Jeff Hunt directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux (#302). Original airdate 10/20/2021.

Advertisement

Titans

Spoiler TV has images from “The Call is Coming from Inside the House”, the eleventh episode of Titans’ third season. More at the link.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dexter

Spoiler TV also has three new photos from “Cold Snap” — the premiere episode of Dexter’s new season at Showtime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Archer

IIA Headquarters burns to the ground in the trailer for “Mission: Difficult” — the season twelve finale of Archer.

Y: The Last Man

Finally, Yorick comes to a sobering realization in the trailer for “Weird Al is Dead” — next week’s episode of Y: The Last Man.

Banner art by Jim Cook