Updates From Peacemaker, American Horror Stories, and More

Plus, even more teases for what to expect from Jamie Foxx's vampire film, Day Shift.

James Whitbrook
 and Gordon Jackson
John Cena as Peacemaker in DC and Warner Bros.' The Suicide Squad
The Peacemaker’s ready for his streaming spotilight.
Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Get a look at what’s to come on The Flash and Superman & Lois. It’s vampire mania as Jamie Foxx teases his new movie Day Shift’s practical effects, and Code Entertainment sets its sights on... a vampire working with the CIA? Plus, more Escape Room: Tournament of Champions footage. To me, my spoilers!

Image for article titled Updates From Peacemaker, American Horror Stories, and More

The Vampire Asset

Deadline reports Code Entertainment has fast-tracked The Vampire Asset, a spec script from Jonathan Stokes in which “a reluctant vampire” is “recruited by the CIA to hunt down his former lover—the woman who turned him into an immortal killer—before she unleashes a global catastrophe.”

Day Shift

Jamie Foxx plays with gory practical effects in a new video from the set of his upcoming vampire film, Day Shift.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions

The contestants escape an electrified subway car in a new, three-minute clip from Escape Room: Tournament of Champions.



Peacemaker

Filming has officially wrapped on the first season of Peacemaker.

Evil

Spoiler TV has the synopsis for “Z is for Zombie”— this week’s episode of Evil.

Father Mulvehill asks the team for a confidential evaluation, as he fears that he might be the victim of diabolical oppression.

Written By: Patricia Ione Lloyd

Directed By: Nelson McCormick

American Horror Stories

A new TV spot describes American Horror Stories as “Amityville Horror on crystal meth.

Roswell, New Mexico

The CW has released a new trailer for the third season of Roswell, New Mexico premiering July 26.

The Flash

The Godspeed War draws to a close in the trailer for next week’s season finale of The Flash.

Superman & Lois

Finally, Superman has doubts in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Fail Safe.

Banner art by Jim Cook

TheFilthyGoat
TheFilthyGoat

It’s weird for me to imagine that someone made a movie with a character (Peacemaker), loved the character so much that he made a spin off show about him, and finished filming the show before the movie he debuts in has come out. I mean, Covid delays and whatnot, but still.