Updates From The Suicide Squad, Space Jam 2, and More

DC’s Hawkman may have some cool tech in Black Adam. A new look at Adult Swim’s pickup of Tuca & Bertie. Billy Porter looking like a dream in Cinderella. Plus new looks at Legends of Tomorrow, Fear the Walking Dead, and more. Spoilers save us from this Monday!



Untitled Pandemic Thriller

Deadline reports Gideon Adlon (Blockers) is attached to star in a new pandemic thriller from Scream writer Kevin Williamson and newcomer Katelyn Crabb. The story is said to “take place when the country locks down due to the pandemic and college student Parker (Adlon) and her best friend decide to quarantine at the family lake house alone – or so they think.” John Hyams is attached to direct.

Loki

Entertainment Weekly has a new photo from Marvel’s Loki.

Photo : Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel/EW

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies

Deadline also reports Lee Pace, Rachel Sennott, Chase Sui Wonders, and Conner O’Malley have joined the cast of A24’s “secret slasher film” Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Don Cheadle confirmed Michael Jordan does appear in Space Jam: A New Legacy, “but not in the way you’d expect it.”

Darren Lynn Bousman’s Leprechaun

Spiral director Darren Lynn Bousman told Bloody-Disgusting he would “demand that Warwick Davis come back” for the Leprechaun sequel he’s actively campaigning Lionsgate to make.

I would make a more direct sequel to the Leprechaun franchise. I would not reboot it. I don’t want to do that. I would demand that Warwick Davis come back. I wouldn’t do it without him. The same way that, like, if there’s another Nightmare on Elm Street … that’s why I think the Jackie Earle Haley movie doesn’t work as well, because fans love [Robert Englund]. They love Warwick Davis, that’s what they want. I think that’s what’s so great about the Leprechaun films. They’re silly, they’re fun. They are violent, but it’s a pure popcorn movie. I would not try to change the tone. I would make it equally as batshit, bonkers crazy. It would be between the first film and Back 2 tha Hood. It would be somewhere in that tonal frame. It got really ridiculous as they went on, but that ridiculousness is what made them fun. I bring it up every time I’m on the phone with Lionsgate. I bring it up to them and I’m like, ‘Are you seriously still not gonna give me this franchise?’ I don’t know why, but they’re holding onto it. And I don’t understand why, because I think I can do something really crazy with it. Listen, maybe if Spiral is successful, I can sign a two-picture deal with them doing Leprechaun and The Desperate. So we’ll see.

Untitled Bong Joon-Ho Animated Feature

According to /Film, Bong Joon-Ho’s upcoming animated feature concerns “an invertebrate deep-sea fish who believes he’s suffering from spinal disk herniation.”

The Suicide Squad

Margot Robbie told Den of Geek that Peter Capaldi “brings gravitas to the role” of The Thinker, promising “the character is definitely done justice.”

The character is definitely done justice. He’s such an exceptional actor and he’s such a lovely guy. It’s funny, it’s a huge cast, but we really all did do a lot together. I don’t want to give away anything, so I won’t tell you what to expect, but he brings gravitas to the role.

Black Adam

Elsewhere, a set report from Murphy’s Multiverse states Hawkman’s Thanagarian spaceship in Black Adam is both “awesome” and “pretty cool.”

It’s awesome. It’s sleek… has this curved look to it… a raised circular sitting area in the back and a big set of long red lights that curve from the back up across the ceiling. There’s a medical bay nook (Reclined bed with instruments around it) And something that looks like a bar with glass chairs. Hawkman symbol in gold on the floor in the center. Also one of the hallways has a Hawkman logo in red glowing at the end of it. Pretty cool.

The Northman

Robert Eggers’ The Northman is now scheduled for an April 8, 2022 theatrical release date.

[Bloody-Disgusting]

Cinderella

Entertainment Weekly has our first look at Billy Porter as the fairy godmother in Amazon’s Cinderella.

Photo : Amazon

Halloween Kills

Empire has another photo of Michael Myers post-fire in Halloween Kills.

Photo : Blumhouse

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

A trailer for the latest Hotel Translyvania movie will release later today.

F9

John Cena shows off F9's 1968 Dodge Charger in a new featurette.

Cruella

We also have a new TV spot and two clips from Disney’s Cruella.

Lightyears

Deadline reports Chai Hansen, Julieta Zylberberg, Rocío Hernández, Kiah McKirnan, and Adam Bartley have joined the cast of Amazon’s Lightyears, a series in which a couple played by Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons discover a hidden chamber leading to an alien planet in their backyard. Hansen will play Jude, “a charming and enigmatic young man” while Zylberberg has been cast as Stella, “a single mother living in rural Argentina, trying to raise her teenage daughter— but also burdened by a dark family secret.” Hernández is Toni, Stella’s shy teenage daughter “wanting more from life” opposite McKirnan as Denise,”a graduate student haunted by the loss of her father.” Bartley will play Byron, Spacek and Simmons’ nosy neighbor, “a local busybody convinced they’re are up to something nefarious.” Details on Bartley’s character are not available at this time.

Ghosts

Deadline also reports Devan Chandler Long—who plays Flex Mentallo on Doom Patrol—has joined Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar in the cast of Ghosts. Long will play Thorfinn, a “large, hulking Viking” who’s also a “bit of a neat freak.”

The Flash

Cisco leaves the series in the synopsis for “Good-Bye Vibrations”—the June 1 episode of The Flash.

CISCO LEAVES CENTRAL CITY - Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Kamila (guest star Victoria Park) tell the team they are leaving Central City. However, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) don’t have much time to digest the news because a new version of Rainbow Raider (guest star Jona Xiao) strikes and OG Team Flash must join together one final time to save the city. Philip Chipera directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Jeff Hersh (#712). Original airdate 6/1/2021

[Spoiler TV]

Superman & Lois

Sarah auditions for the Smallville High musical in the synopsis for “Holding the Wrench,” also airing June 1.

REALITY - Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) encourages Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) to reach out for help after noticing her reaching a breaking point. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) finds himself in a dangerous situation. Lastly, Kyle (Erik Valdez) encourages Sarah (Inde Navarette) to audition for the musical revue at school. Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star. (#108). The episode was directed by Norma Bailey and written by Kristi Korzec. Original airdate 6/1/2021.

[Spoiler TV]

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew’s in trouble in the synopsis for her second season finale, “The Echo of Lost Tears.”.

SEASON FINALE - Carson (Scott Wolf), Ryan (Riley Smith) and the Drew Crew work together to help Nancy (Kennedy McMann). Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, Maddison Jaizani and Alex Saxon also star. Amanda Row directed the episode written by Noga Landau & Katie Schwartz (#218). Original airdate 6/2/2021.

[Spoiler TV]

Kung Fu

Althea prepares her bachelorette party in the synopsis for “Destiny” airing June 2.

SECRETS - Nicky (Olivia Liang) and the Shens deal with the fallout after a family secret comes to light. Althea (Shannon Dang) prepares for her bachelorette party. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Vanessa Kai and Tony Chung also star. Dan Liu directed the episode written by Melissa Rundle (#108). Original airdate 6/2/2021.

[Spoiler TV]

Fear the Walking Dead

We also have trailer and the opening minutes from next week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead guest-starring John Glover.

Van Helsing

Meet Nina in the trailer for “Carpe Noctis” — this week’s episode of Van Helsing.

Legends of Tomorrow

The Legends get mixed up in the Cuban Missile Crisis in the trailer for next week’s episode.

Batwoman

Meanwhile, Luke is on death’s door after being shot in the trailer for “Armed Suspect” — next week’s episode of Batwoman.

Tuca & Bertie

Finally, Adult Swim has released a trailer for the second season of Tuca & Bertie.

