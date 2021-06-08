Almost every big-budget movie uses copious amounts of VFX, and it’s always quite satisfying to see what those movies looked like before the VFX was added—and how much effort it took the CG animators and artists to create the finished product. However, this VFX showcase video from Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead is extra-special.
That’s because it’s mainly focused on how Tig Notaro was inserted into the movie long after it finished production, replacing alleged sexual predator Chris D’Elia, who had originally been cast in the film. It’s absolutely wild to watch Notaro talk to a dude in a greenscreen, full-body suit only to get copy-pasted into the film to talk (nearly) seamlessly to Dave Bautista. Seriously, enjoy:
You know what I really want to see, though? All the work that went into digitally erasing D’Elia from Army of the Dead so Notaro could be inserted. I have no idea if that was more difficult than adding an entirely new actor to the film, but it would have extremely cool to see the full process of getting Notaro in the film. Of course, Snyder and Netflix would like you to completely forget D’Elia was ever involved in the film, so we’ll just have to imagine it.
DISCUSSION
Whoa, whoa, whoa, pump the brakes, Chris D’Elia is the chi-mo piece of shit that got dropped from this movie? I had no idea he was actually a child predator, what are the odds? First thing I saw him in was Workaholics, where he played a connected bro-type idiot, that could seemingly get any number of women, but was actually a perv-ass piece of garbage that was into children.
On topic, this was a pretty funny and interesting video, I’m not much for Tig, I think she’s pretty one-note IMO, and mostly unfunny, but these behind-the-scenes special effects videos are always a treat. More-so considering this is covering an entire person being added to a film, and another removed entirely, long after production.