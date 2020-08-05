We come from the future
We come from the future
Gadgets

Watch Samsung's Unpacked Event Live Right Here

johnbiggs
John Biggs
samsung
samsungunpackedgalaxylivestream
Illustration for article titled Watch Samsungs Unpacked Event Live Right Here
Illustration: Samsung

Get your popcorn ready because Samsung is starting its Galaxy Unpacked August 2020 livestream in a mere 10 minutes. The biggest news has already leaked (a few times) but you can expect to see a plethora of new devices including a dual-screen Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Note 20, the pair of Galaxy Buds Live, and the Galaxy Watch.

The show starts at 9:40 eastern and will last for a while. Luckily you’re probably at home (unlike some of our reporters who are actually attending a live briefing!) so you won’t even have to take off your Samsung sweats.

John Biggs

John Biggs is a writer from Ohio who lives in Brooklyn. He likes gadgets, watches, and his dog. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Gizmodo and used to write for TechCrunch and the New York Times.

