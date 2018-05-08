Google I/O, the company’s annual developer conference, kicks off today with a keynote at 1pm ET/10am PT led by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who will no doubt wax about the major projects Google’s been working on since its last conference. Are you ready for extremely nerdy details about Android P? It’s a bit too late to hop on a plane and grab a seat at the event, but fortunately, you can enjoy it from the comfort of your chair.

As usual, Google is streaming the keynote, as well as the developer sessions on YouTube. That doesn’t mean you’ve got to sit through session after session live, however. You can just look through the festival’s schedule and find whatever sessions you’re into.

Here’s a rundown of what we think Google will talk about during the event. And of course, we’ll be covering the most interesting announcements right here on Gizmodo. Check out our Google I/O tag page for the latest.