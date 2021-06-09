If you’re still upset about Netflix’s horrendous USA Today front-page Sweet Tooth ad last week—and you should be—this might help you calm down a tiny bit. Netflix has released a short blooper reel for the show, adapted from the comic by Jeff Lemire, and if you thought the series was cute, well, you haven’t seen already cute deer-children hybrids mug for the camera.
There’s nothing shocking here, just an incredible affable moment of Anozie, who plays Sweet Tooth’s quasi-guardian Big Man, getting a bit too into the canned peaches he’s supposed to be eating. Enjoy!
I keep seeing that deer kid’s picture all over Gizmodo/AVClub and it creeps me out.
I don’t get Netflix, but part of me hopes it flops so he goes away.