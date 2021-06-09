We come from the future
Watch the Adorable Sweet Tooth Series Get Even More Adorable With a Blooper Reel

Your day can only be improved by watching Christian Convery and Nonso Anozie goof up and goof around

Rob Bricken
Deer child Gus (Christian Convery) peers out a barn door in Netflix's Sweet Tooth.
Sweet Tooth’s Christian Convery as the deer-boy hybrid Gus.
Image: Kirsty Griffin/Netflix

If you’re still upset about Netflix’s horrendous USA Today front-page Sweet Tooth ad last week—and you should be—this might help you calm down a tiny bit. Netflix has released a short blooper reel for the show, adapted from the comic by Jeff Lemire, and if you thought the series was cute, well, you haven’t seen already cute deer-children hybrids mug for the camera.

There’s nothing shocking here, just an incredible affable moment of Anozie, who plays Sweet Tooth’s quasi-guardian Big Man, getting a bit too into the canned peaches he’s supposed to be eating. Enjoy!

