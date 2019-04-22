Last week marked Bill Gates’ annual Mosquito Week, and it seems he celebrated the end of it by hitting the Miami club scene.

For the last several years Gates has spent a week in April spreading awareness about the threat that disease-spreading mosquitos pose to humans. This effort largely consists of Gates posting articles about mosquitos on his Gates Notes blog.

Then on Friday, at the end of Mosquito Week, Gates went to a Miami club to blow off some steam, according to TMZ.

A video posted by TMZ shows Gates dancing to “No Frauds” by Nicki Minaj and “Grove St. Party” by Waka Flocka Flame.

The celebrity tabloid reports that the founder of Microsoft and co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation arrived at the LIV Nightclub around 11 pm on April 19 with a group of friends, then partied until 1pm.

Gates was in town for his daughter’s participation in an equestrian tournament, according to TMZ.

The lighting makes it somewhat difficult to make out Gates’ moves, but as TMZ points out, he seems to employ a similar style as he did during the Widows 95 launch. He also appears to have made it into an exclusive club for ballers while wearing the uniform of a standard Best Buy Geek Squad technician. We don’t recommend this approach to wardrobe if you’re worth anything less than $80 billion.

His Friday jig was markedly less awkward than whatever he did in his parody Christmas-themed David S. Pumpkins video that promoted a Reddit AMA. Having a dancing partner probably helped Bill this time around.

At least Gates managed to enjoy himself on 4/20 after a hard week of spreading awareness about malaria. And that’s something we should all aspire to.