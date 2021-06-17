Websites of Australia's Banks, Airlines, and Post Office Are All Down

File photo of Australians using ATMs for one of Australia’s four major banks. Photo : Rick Rycroft ( AP )

Australia’s major banks, airlines, and post office are all experiencing website outages that started Thursday afternoon local time, 12:30 a.m. ET, according to multiple reports from news outlets down under.



Advertisement

The cause of the outages has not been determined but comes on the heels of a massive outage for websites like the New York Times, Reddit, and Twitch among plenty of others on June 8.

Australia’s four major banks, Commonwealth Bank, ANZ, Westpac, and NAB, were all hit with an outage, with some customers even reporting problems with their ability to pay for things.

Australia’s ABC News reports the likely cause of the problems is content delivery network Akamai, though that has yet to be confirmed. During the major June 8 outage the problem was pinned on content delivery network Fastly.



This is a developing story and will be updated...