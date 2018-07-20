My laptop is hot garbage—akin to the stuff New York is known for when things really go south every sweltering August. I spend much of my time in front this machine, a “space gray’ 2017 MacBook Pro, and while it might sound pretty good to you, I would like you to know that, actually, it reeks!

This laptop was made by Apple, and some of its faults are Apple’s own, like the “a” key that sticks or the TouchBar that forever finds new ways to irk me. But the real crime against me was waged by my own employer. This machine was corrupted by our pals at Univision, whose bloated, mandatory software taunts me daily from my otherwise gleaming menu bar. I’m not saying Univision is actively trying to undermine everything I do, from its endless flood of “security” updates to the blocked macOS updates I would sure like to download. I’m not saying Univision is trying to get in the way. I am merely, respectfully posing the possibility.

Advertisement

This is probably the most infuriating thing I experience at work. Sure, the off-brand Nespresso pods in the office kitchen could use an upgrade, but they work in a pinch, and sometimes we even have cold brew.

Yet, when tensions run high at work, sometimes even the slightest offenses can make us mulish, unable to get anything done—a mechanical keyboard clacking, an ill-timed software update, or anything remotely capable of spouting the words “PC Load Letter.” What work-related tech infuriates you most? Tell us your horrifying tales in the comments below. It’ll be cathartic.