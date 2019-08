Special thanks to Darlene Lim of NASA’s Ames Research Center, Mike Malaska of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Jill McDermott of Lehigh University, Kevin Raskoff of Monterey Peninsula College, and Samantha Trumbo of Caltech for contributing their expertise to this comic.



JoAnna Wendel is a science cartoonist and writer in Washington, DC. She loves space, planets, rocks, and her cat, Pancake. You can find her work at joannawendelcomics.comand follow her on Twitter at @JoAnnaScience.