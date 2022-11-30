Do you prefer a happy shot of polar cub frolicking among flowers, or a frightening close-up of a wasp’s attack on a spider? The National History Museum in London is asking for the public to vote on its top nature photos of 2022. On Wednesday, it opened up the People’s Choice portion of its annual Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.



The contest is now in its 58th year, with the Museum having hosted and produced it since the 1980s. This year, it garnered nearly 40,000 entries from photographers across 93 countries, all meant to display the shocking and beautiful moments that nature has to offer. In early October, the top winning images of its main competition—judged by a panel of photographers, artists, and scientists—were revealed. But for the first time, the Museum is allowing the public to get a say.

“Voters will have a challenge to choose from this stunning range of photographs which tell vital stories and connect people to issues across the planet. We are looking forward to finding out which of these images emerges as the favorite,” said Douglas Gurr, director of the Natural History Museum, in a statement provided to Gizmodo.

Here are the selections vying for your vote. Voting will be open until February 2, 2023, and can be accessed here. The top five winning images will be displayed online, while the No. 1 winner will receive a dedicated showcase at the Museum’s exhibition of the competition through early July.