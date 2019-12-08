You Can Order Apple's Mac Pro and Its Killer Display This Week

Photo : Jeff Chiu ( AP )

Apple’s much-anticipated beast of a machine, the Mac Pro, and its corresponding badass new display, the Pro Display XDR, will be available to order on December 10, per a promo the company emailed to customers.



Spotted by Twitter user Marques Brownlee, the announcement doesn’t offer any other details about how Apple plans to roll out its high-tech hardware, though Apple’s careful to word the news as its Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR will be “ready to order” on that date, i.e. shipping time (especially for any so-called cheese graters out there with customized configurations) not included.



The Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR were officially announced in June at the World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC), but fans have been chomping at the bit for a redesign of Apple’s ancient, by tech standards, at least, 2013 Mac Pro for years. The company promising that a new overhauled model was on the horizon for the last two years only further fanned the flames.

And, of course, Apple’s most powerful gear comes at an equally premium price, though whether they’re actually worth it is another question entirely. The 32-inch Pro Display XDR starts at $5,000, while its controversial and separately sold Pro Stand (a literal stand, in case you couldn’t tell by the name), which allows you to tilt and rotate your screen, comes in at a grand. As for the Mac Pro, models start at $6,000, which comes with an eight-core Xeon processor, AMD Radeon Pro 580, 16GB of RAM, and a pitiful 256GB of storage.

For more of the nitty-gritty on its specs and design, we break it all down here.