Here Are 17 of the Most Unhinged ASMR Videos to Help You Calm Down (Or Not)

ASMR stands for “autonomous sensory meridian response” and refers to the tingling sensation that certain sounds can generate in your body. For example, the tender whisper of a lover in your ear may send shivers down your spine—that’s ASMR.



Vox reported in 2018 that there is really no science or sound research on the phenomenon, and the term can be traced back to a 2010 Facebook group. While whispers and soft voices are usually the most common triggers of ASMR, things like fingernails tapping glass, someone typing on a keyboard, the clips of scissors, and the sound of chewing can trigger the tingles if done correctly.

ASMR took the Internet by storm just a few years ago, and while it’s not the mainstream juggernaut it once was, there are plenty of odd and niche videos on the topic. ASMR creators are sometimes referred to as ASM-tists (like “artists”) and have created a whole plethora of different sounds and environments for those sounds to occur in, typically involving POV (point-of-view) videos and role play.

While ASMR typically relies on intimate settings and soft voices, it is not an inherently sexual thing, some ASMR videos are just bizarre and funny to watch as much as they are relaxing. ASMR has also stopped taking itself so seriously in recent years, with several ASMR videos playing into how peculiar and outlandish the genre has become—here are 17 examples.