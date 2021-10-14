Following Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos’ continued defense of the anti-trans sentiments in comedian Dave Chappelle’s new special, The Closer, at least 1,000 incensed employees are now reportedly planning to participate in a virtual work stoppage on Oct. 20.
For nearly a week now, trans and trans-allied staffers have been voicing concerns over Chappelle’s ridicule of the LGBTQ community throughout the special, during which he self-identifies as a TERF (or “trans-exclusionary radical feminist”) and repeatedly dismisses the concept of a gender identity altogether. But in the wake of heated criticisms from both employees and customers, Netflix execs have made the bizarre decision to double down on their defense of the special, issuing a series of increasingly tone-deaf memos to staff.
In the most recent of these memos, a copy of which was obtained by Variety, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos dismisses the trans allies who had claimed that Chappelle’s comments had the potential to instigate real-life violence against the community, arguing that “while some employees disagree, we have a strong belief that content on screen doesn’t directly translate to real-world harm.”
“The strongest evidence to support this is that violence on screens has grown hugely over the last 30 years, especially with first-party shooter games, and yet violent crime has fallen significantly in many countries,” Sarandos wrote. “Adults can watch violence, assault and abuse—or enjoy shocking stand-up comedy—without it causing them to harm others.”
As anyone who has ever picked up a book, read a newspaper article, or simply existed outside in the real world for more than five seconds knows, media representation—and particularly the stereotypes and tropes about the trans individuals that have proliferated throughout films and TV shows—have the direct potential to shape attitudes about the LGBTQ community, something GLAAD acknowledged in a Monday statement to Deadline:
Netflix has a policy that content ‘designed to incite hate or violence’ is not allowed on the platform, but we all know that anti-LGBTQ content does exactly that.
While Netflix is home to groundbreaking LGBTQ stories, now is the time for Netflix execs to listen to LGBTQ employees, industry leaders, and audiences and commit to living up to their own standards.
On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter spoke to one Netflix employee who confirmed that those comments had directly inspired the trans employee resource group at Netflix to organize support for the walkout, during which employees will halt their work and instead focus their energy on providing support and resources for the trans community and its affiliated charities.
“The memo was very disrespectful,” the staffer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said. “It didn’t invite a robust conversation about this hard topic, and that’s normally how things go.”
Although it’s unclear how much of a punch a “virtual work stoppage” actually packs, what’s clear is that Netflix employees are standing in solidarity with their trans colleagues and the community writ large, and that sends a message in and of itself.
DISCUSSION
He apparently has a HALF HOUR on trans people! A group that probably makes up less than 1% of the total population, and whose only real ask is that you not care so much what genitalia and/or chromosomes they currently have and were born with, which is something you were already doing anyway! It takes almost zero effort on your part or Chapelle’s part to just accept trans people as people who are what they say they are. And this guy, who I’m sure considers himself a genius in confronting social issues, devotes a half hour of his special to putting them in what he thinks is their place. Can he just get over the fucking fact that trans people exist, that they are marginalized and discriminated against, and that some people don’t like it when people make jokes at their expense? If he wanted to tackle the issues of people who don’t conform to gender stereotypes, he could have done a half hour of him just saying “Game........blouses” over and over again and it would be more insightful (and funny) than what he actually did.
Also, I’m not trying to get into Oppression Olympics (for what it’s worth, I’m a biracial, half black half white, cis heterosexual man), but I think it’s highly unlikely that a comedian could do a special with a half hour taking on BLM, talking about how the reason cops profile black people and shoot black people is because black people commit more crimes and more violent crimes, and that black culture is inherently violent and anti-authoritarian (look at rap music!) which leads to confrontation with police, and capped it off by proudly proclaiming to be White Lives Matter, and it would get anywhere near any major streaming service, including Netflix. And if it somehow did get on Netflix, Netflix I think Netflix would immediately cave to outcries and remove it.