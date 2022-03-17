Sea Fever

Writer-director Neasa Hardiman’s sci-fi horror film pulls influences from Alien and the ongoing covid-19 pandemic in its story of a brilliant but awkward doctoral candidate (Hermoine Corfield), who joins the crew of a fishing boat—the mythologically monikered Niamh Cinn Óir—to conduct field research. Ominous signs begin to appear at the start (for one thing, the student’s red hair is taken as immediate bad luck), and things only get worse when something alarmingly contagious finds its way aboard. Suspenseful and expertly paced, Sea Fever also boasts an outstanding cast; Corfield holds the film’s center with her character’s brains and bravery, with supporting characters played by Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman), Dougray Scott (Batwoman), Olwen Fouéré (Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre), and others. Read our full review here.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new one up here.