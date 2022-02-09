The Book of Boba Fett has come to a close. Well, chapter one at least. Today brought the seventh and final episode of The Book of Boba Fett season one, meaning there’ll be no new Star Wars content on TV for at least a few months. The show also left behind lots of burning questions—though most of those don’t have much to do with the titular character, since his portion of the story, for the most part, was fairly well wrapped up.
Here are 10 burning questions we have after the conclusion of season one of The Book of Boba Fett. Beware of spoilers.