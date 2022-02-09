Why were two episodes of The Book of Boba Fett mostly about the Mandalorian?

Arguably the biggest surprise in all of The Book of Boba season one was that the fifth and sixth episodes of the show largely didn’t feature Boba Fett . They featured Boba’s cooler, newer, shinier version, t he Mandalorian—a c haracter crafted out of fans’ long-time love for Boba Fett. Which, we think, is a part of why Mando shows up for so long in this story: b ecause his cocky swagger and insistence on always wearing his helmet are much more in line with what the audience expected a Boba Fett show to be like.



There’s more of course. Boba’s need for muscle to help his fight against the Pykes screamed for Mando’s presence . But once Mando was brought in, it would have been hugely unsatisfying not to deal with all the cliffhangers from his own most recent season: t he Darksaber, Grogu, Luke Skywalker, etc. Don’t forget the shows are all connected, all made by the same people, and you can expect writer Jon Favreau and producer Dave Filoni realized that sneaking what amounted to two episodes of The Mandalorian into The Book of Boba Fett not only made Mando’s upcoming third season tighter, it made Boba Fett more enjoyable for viewers. Which it undoubtedly did, even if it did come at the expense of Boba’s screen time .