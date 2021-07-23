10 Wind Energy Stock Photos That Make Me Extremely Uncomfortable

Imagine you’re searching for a photo or illustration about everyone’s favorite topic: renewable energy. How can you best convey the possibilities and challenges of the clean energy transition and the promise of wind energy? Could it be... with a shirtless man holding a tiny wind turbine?

Welcome to the wonderful (and strangely horny) world of stock wind turbine photography. Sometimes the standard pablum of editorial photos of people installing wind turbines just won’t do, apparently, because there are hundreds of outlandish wind energy stock photos. These photos are too perfect to be left to those bold enough to scroll through the endless pages of stock image sites. The Earther team has plucked the best of them to show the highs—and lows—of this underappreciated art. Enjoy!