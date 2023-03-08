11 Fairly Competent Time Travelers

8) The Doctor, Doctor Who

Twelve Doctors Stand Together | The Doctor Dreams | Day Of The Doctor | Doctor Who

Is there anyone better at time travel than the Doctor? Sure, at first glance it may seem like they run roughshod through time and space, disrupting everything by their sheer presence. But they’re also disrupting alien invasions and planetary annihilations throughout the universe and throughout time. Earth, for instance, would have been conquered several kajillion times without the Doctor’s help. Sure, you could argue that maybe they attract trouble as much as they save the day, but Doctor Who’s unique idea of time travel allows the Time Lord to thwart bad guys without ever worrying about diverging realities, time vortices, or what’s supposed to happen. And yes, in the series’ 60-year history, you can find instances where the Doctor has messed up in all these regards. But overall, their track record is incredible.