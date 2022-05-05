6) Constantine Turns the Legends Into Villains, Puppets, and Corpses

In the past, Constantine’s lover Desmond made a pact with the demon Neron to prevent the latter from attacking the magician. This had the adverse effect of binding Neron to Desmond’s soul, and Constantine was forced to banish them both to hell. In the present, Constantine decides to save Desmond by preventing the two of them from falling in love, which somehow wrecks the timeline enough that the Legends get frozen in time and Zari transforms into a cat. In Constantine’s increasingly bunging attempts to fix the timeline without sacrificing Desmond: Sara gets killed by a unicorn, and Nate, Ray and Mick turn into brutal time enforcers called Custodians of the chronology; he gets Nate, Ray, and Mick killed; transforms Sara, Ava, and Gideon into the Sirens of Space-Time; turns Sara, Nate, and Ray into sentient puppets; and then the Legends die a bunch more ways until Constantine gives up and lets Desmond go to hell. (Season 4, “Legends of To-Meow-Meow”)