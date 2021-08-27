You have no idea how much went into that surprise you saw on December 18, 2020. That was the day the eighth and final episode of The Mandalorian season 2 was released and, with it, a reveal of epic proportions. None other than Jedi Master Luke Skywalker himself arrived to take Grogu from Din Djarin to train with the Force. The moment elicited all types of emotions from fans but, for the team behind The Mandalorian, the main feeling was probably relief. Measures had been put in place since before the first episode of The Mandalorian season 1 began to keep this secret a secret. Which it did.

What exactly does that entail? In this slideshow, we’ve pulled out 11 fascinating tidbits about the reveal as detailed in the new Disney+ documentary, Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian: Making of the Season 2 Finale, which began streaming this week.