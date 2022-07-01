“Context Is For Kings” - Discovery

Before this week’s Strange New Worlds, this is closest modern Trek had gotten to a whole bunch of creepiness—not just when the newly freed Michael Burnham finds herself on a peculiar U.S.S. Discovery filled with things and people that seem like they’re up to something, but when the episode truly devolves into alien movie horror as Burnham and a small A way team pay a visit to Discovery’s seemingly abandoned sister ship, the Glenn. Who knew tardigrades could be so violent, or so... large?

