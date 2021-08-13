Today is the only Friday the 13th in all of 2021, and horror fans know the best way to mark the occasion is by spending some quality time with a certain machete-loving, teenager-hating masked maniac (and his dear mother, of course). This list isn’t a ranking—we’ve already done that—but rather a round-up of what we consider to be the most memorable death scenes across the Friday the 13th franchise.

Agree? Disagree? Did we skip over one of your favorites? (“Ki-ki-ki-ah-ah-ah” echoes menacingly in the background.) After you check out our list, head to the comments to share your own favorite blood-splattered Jason Voorhees memories.