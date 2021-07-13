15 Movies You Had No Idea Spawned Massive Multi-Film Franchises

From left: Dragonheart: Vengeance, The Scorpion King, The Swan Princess, and Tremors: Shrieker Island. Photo : Universal Pictures Home Entertainment , Universal Pictures , Universal Pictures Home Entertainment , Image : Rankin/Bass Animated Entertainment

The Marvel Cinematic Universe can’t hold a candle to The Land Before Time. There are movies that under normal circumstances would come and go, and barely be remembered—but these decided to stick around a little bit longer. io9 has collected some of the strangest films to spawn full-fledged franchises.

Here are our picks of the most baffling movie sagas to come out over the past few decades. Some of them ran for a few years, others lasted decades. A few of the titles on here are still going strong. Be sure to let us know in the comments if there are any other inexplicable franchises that you’ve been following!