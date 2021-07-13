15 Movies You Had No Idea Spawned Massive Multi-Film Franchises

The Marvel Cinematic Universe can’t hold a candle to The Land Before Time. There are movies that under normal circumstances would come and go, and barely be remembered—but these decided to stick around a little bit longer. io9 has collected some of the strangest films to spawn full-fledged franchises.
Here are our picks of the most baffling movie sagas to come out over the past few decades. Some of them ran for a few years, others lasted decades. A few of the titles on here are still going strong. Be sure to let us know in the comments if there are any other inexplicable franchises that you’ve been following!
DISCUSSION